Injured Konate set to miss Liverpool’s match against Man City in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate looks set to miss the Premier League game against Manchester City on Sunday because of injury. The France center-back hurt his leg in a challenge by Real Madrid striker Endrick in the last seconds of Liverpool’s 2-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday. Liverpool manager Arne Slot didn’t rule Konate out of the City match in his news conference but a post by Konate on Instagram a few hours later suggested he would not play. Konate says “now we start the recovery process but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.