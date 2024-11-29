Injured Konate set to miss Liverpool’s match against Man City in Premier League

By The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz vies for the ball with Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, right, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate looks set to miss the Premier League game against Manchester City on Sunday because of injury. The France center-back hurt his leg in a challenge by Real Madrid striker Endrick in the last seconds of Liverpool’s 2-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday. Liverpool manager Arne Slot didn’t rule Konate out of the City match in his news conference but a post by Konate on Instagram a few hours later suggested he would not play. Konate says “now we start the recovery process but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.