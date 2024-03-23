Injured Kane returning to Bayern. Walker also hurt in England loss to Brazil

LONDON (AP) — Injured Harry Kane will return to Bayern Munich after being ruled out of England’s friendly against Belgium on Tuesday. Kyle Walker was substituted after suffering an apparent hamstring injury in England’s friendly against Brazil at Wembley Stadium. The Manchester City defender was captain for the match and taken off after 20 minutes after receiving treatment on the field. He was replaced by Ezri Konsa and Harry Maguire took over as captain. He was able to walk down the tunnel to the locker room for further treatment.

