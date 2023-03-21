Injured Haaland to miss Euro 2024 qualifiers for Norway

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Erling Haaland has left Norway’s training camp because of a groin injury and will miss the team’s upcoming European Championship qualifying games. The Norwegian soccer federation says he will return to Manchester City for treatment. Haaland felt pain in his groin after playing in the FA Cup quarterfinals against Burnley on Saturday. He scored three goals in a 6-0 win raising his total to a club-record 42 this season. Man City next plays Liverpool in the Premier League on April 1. Norway begins Euro 2024 qualifying at Spain on Saturday and then travels to face Georgia. Group A also includes Scotland and Cyprus.

