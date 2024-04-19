Injured Haaland is a doubt for Man City’s FA Cup semi against Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland has a muscle injury and is a doubt for Manchester City’s FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea on Sunday. City manager Pep Guardiola says the Norway striker felt discomfort during Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid and asked to be substituted. City went on to lose the match on penalties. Kevin De Bruyne was also taken off against Madrid but is expected to be play against Chelsea at Wembley.

