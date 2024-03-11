Injured goalie Ederson out of Brazil’s friendlies against England and Spain

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Goalkeeper Ederson has been withdrawn from Brazil’s squad after he injured his right thigh while playing for Manchester City in its draw with Liverpool. Ederson will miss Brazil’s friendlies against England and Spain this month. He left the pitch on Sunday in the 56th minute of the English Premier League showdown at Anfield. Brazil coach Dorival Júnior replaced him with Vasco da Gama’s Léo Jardim. Brazil will play England on March 23 at Wembley Stadium and Spain three days later at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

