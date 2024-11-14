Injured Florida quarterback DJ Lagway practices for the 3rd straight day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Injured Florida quarterback DJ Lagway practiced for the third consecutive day, making progress toward a potential return against No. 21 LSU. Coach Billy Napier says Lagway “is getting closer and closer to being prepared to play.” The highly touted freshman was carted off the field with a strained left hamstring against Georgia on Nov. 2. He returned to the sideline in the second half with his legged wrapped and using crutches. Tests revealed his injury was “less significant” than initially feared, and Napier expects him to play again this season. The Gators could use him. They need to win two of their final three games to become bowl eligible.

