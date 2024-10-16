Injured Florida QB Graham Mertz ready to be mentor, motivator and cheerleader for DJ Lagway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback Graham Mertz has a new role for the remainder of the season: Coach. Mertz’s college career ended when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a 23-17 overtime loss at then-No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday. He will have surgery once swelling subsides and he’s committed to spending days and nights working even more closely with highly touted freshman DJ Lagway. Mertz expects to be part mentor, part motivator and part cheerleader when Lagway and the Gators host Kentucky in the Swamp on Saturday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.