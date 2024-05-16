Injured Ederson to miss Man City’s last Premier League game and FA Cup final

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes will miss the team’s last English Premier League game as well as the FA Cup final because of a broken right eye socket. City says Ederson underwent scans after sustaining the injury during a collision with Cristian Romero in the 2-0 win over Tottenham on Tuesday. City says “the injury will prevent Ederson from playing any further part in the remaining games of the 2023-24 season.” City plays West Ham at home in the league on Sunday and needs a win to guarantee a record fourth straight top-flight title. City then takes on Manchester United on May 25. Ederson was selected last week in Brazil’s squad for the Copa America.

