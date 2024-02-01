Injured downhill star Kilde calls for better World Cup race-day schedules to protect athletes

GENEVA (AP) — Injured downhill star Aleksander Aamodt Kilde says skiers must be consulted about better World Cup race-day schedules to help protect them. The former overall World Cup champion had a shocking Jan. 13 crash in a downhill that ended his season. Kilde says “we as athletes need to speak up” about long days of scheduled races, media and public events. The Norwegian star says “it’s super important that we look at something that’s more sustainable.” Kilde expects to use a wheelchair for several weeks in Austria where he’s recovering with partner Mikaela Shiffrin. She’s also injured from a downhill crash.

