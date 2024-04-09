Injured Donyell Malen will miss Dortmund’s Champions League game at Atletico Madrid

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Dutch forward Donyell Malen did not travel with Borussia Dortmund for Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal game at Atletico Madrid after he failed to recover from a thigh injury in time. Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl says Malen had not been fit to travel. Malen has 13 goals in all competitions this season. Dortmund previously said Malen suffered a blow to his thigh while playing for the Netherlands against Germany in a friendly last month. He missed Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Bayern Munich on March 30 and the 1-0 loss to Stuttgart on Saturday.

