Injured defenders Maguire and Walker leave England’s squad and will miss friendly against Belgium

LONDON (AP) — Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Sam Johnstone have left England’s squad through injury ahead of a friendly match against Belgium on Tuesday. Gareth Southgate’s team fell to its first defeat in 15 months on Saturday as teenager Endrick’s late effort secured Brazil a 1-0 win over England at Wembley. Walker and Maguire started that match but both defenders left the England camp because of injury, as did backup goalkeeper Johnstone, ahead of the game against Belgium at Wembley. Manchester City defender Rico Lewis and uncapped Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford have been moved up from the under-21 team to the senior squad.

