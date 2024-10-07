Injured Dayot Upamecano out of France squad against Israel and Belgium

PARIS (AP) — France defender Dayot Upamecano has been ruled out of the upcoming Nations League games against Israel and Belgium because of a right hamstring injury. The French soccer federation says Loïc Badé has been called up in his place. Upamecano picked up the injury while playing for Bayern Munich in Sunday’s 3-3 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt. France takes on Israel on Thursday in Budapest and then travels to Brussels four days later to face Belgium.

