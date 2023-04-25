Injured Chelsea defender Reece James to miss rest of season

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea defender Reece James’ injury-hit campaign has come to an early end after he was ruled out for the final few weeks of the season because of a hamstring problem. Fitness issues have limited the England right back to just 16 starts in the Premier League this season. His latest injury came during the loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals last week. James completed the game against the European champions at Stamford Bridge but a scan revealed the extent of the problem. Unsettled midfielder Mason Mount is also unlikely to play again before the season’s final game as he needs surgery on a long-term pelvic problem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.