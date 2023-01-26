Injured Bengals linemen Cappa, Williams miss practice again

CINCINNATI (AP) — Offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams didn’t practice again because of injuries. That makes it more likely the Bengals will again start three backup linemen in Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Chiefs. Right guard Cappa (ankle) and left tackle Williams (dislocated kneecap) haven’t practiced at all this week. Backups Max Scharping and Jackson Carman played in place of the injured players in Cincinnati’s 27-10 win over Buffalo in the divisional round last week. Hakeem Adeniji has started at right tackle since La’el Collins suffered a season-ending knee injury in a game Dec. 24.

