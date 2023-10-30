Injured Bears QB Fields will miss his third straight game and Bagent will start again in his place

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields will miss his third consecutive game because of a dislocated right thumb, and rookie Tyson Bagent will continue to start in his place when the Chicago Bears visit the New Orleans Saints this week. Coach Matt Eberflus says Fields remains “week to week” but is “improving.” He would not say if Fields has started trying to grip a ball or throw it. Fields was hurt on Chicago’s first possession in the third quarter of a Week 6 loss to Minnesota. The Bears are 1-1 with Bagent as their starter. They beat Las Vegas at Soldier Field last week before losing to the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

