Injured Barcelona defender Araujo dropped from Uruguay squad

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Barcelona defender Ronaldo Araujo has been dropped from Uruguay’s national team because of a groin injury. Barcelona says Araujo is out indefinitely because of a strained adductor muscle in his left thigh. The central defender got hurt in the team’s 2-1 win over Real Madrid on Sunday but was able to complete the match. Uruguay will play friendlies at Japan on Friday and at South Korea on Tuesday. The Uruguayan federation says Flamengo midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta also had to be dropped because of an injury. Interim coach Marcelo Marcelo Broli replaced the injured players with Diego Hernández and Sebastián Cáceres.

