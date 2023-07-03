Injured Astros All-Star slugger Alvarez takes a step forward while Brantley is not ready to hit

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez went through some outfield drills before the Astros played their series finale against the Texas Rangers. That came a day after he took swings in the batting cage for the first time since being sidelined by a right oblique injury nearly a month ago. Shortstop Jeremy Peña took some groundballs and was set to hit in the cage. He missed the entire series against the AL West-leading Rangers because of a stiff neck. Manager Dusty Baker says outfielder Michael Brantley isn’t ready for live BP on Tuesday as planned. Brantley hasn’t played in more than a year because of right shoulder surgery.

