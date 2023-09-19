Injured Angels star Mike Trout accompanies team on final road trip of season, takes dry swings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Injured Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has accompanied the team on its last road trip of the season and took dry swings before Tuesday night’s game at the Tampa Bay Rays. The three-time AL MVP has played just one game since fracturing his the hamate bone in his left hand on July 3. The center fielder returned Aug. 22 but was shut down the next day due to discomfort. Angels manager Phil Nevin said Trout wanted to come on the trip and start the progression toward building up to swings. Nevin says it’s hard to say what Trout’s schedule will be.

