Injured American Magic helmsman Goodison will miss start of America’s Cup playoffs

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — American Magic’s Tom Slingsby says that co-helmsman Paul Goodison will miss the start of the America’s Cup playoffs. Goodison sustained an unspecified injury on Sept. 7 near the end of the opening round-robin phase. Slingsby says that Goodison had been hurt when he “had a fall on the boat.” NYYC American Magic would not disclose the nature of Goodison’s injury or his exact condition when questioned by The Associated Press. American Magic faces Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli on Saturday.

