Iniesta says he’s leaving Japanese club Vissel Kobe but wants to keep playing

KOBE, Japan (AP) — Andres Iniesta, who won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and four Champions League titles and nine La Liga championships with Barcelona, is leaving Japanese club Vissel Kobe. Iniesta brushed back tears as he announced he was leaving and indicated he planned to keep playing. The 39-year-old midfielder said he didn’t know where that would be. After finishing his long tenure at Barcelona, Iniesta joined the Japanese club in 2018 on a three-year deal. He prolonged his stay with a two-year extension. News reports indicate he wants more playing time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.