Iniesta says goodbye to old friends at Barcelona in friendly in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — Andres Iniesta has said goodbye to old friends as he played for his Japanese club Vissel Kobe against his former club Barcelona in a friendly at the National Stadium in Tokyo. Barcelona won the match 2-0. Iniesta played 674 games for Barcelona from 2002-18, winning 30 trophies. He also scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 World Cup final. Last month, he announced he was leaving the Japanese club after his final match on July 1 in the western city of Kobe. Iniesta played five seasons with Vissel Kobe and has not announced his plans. The 39-year-old midfielder says he wants to keep playing, which he has not been doing much of this season.

