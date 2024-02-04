Ingram’s first taste of Duke-UNC rivalry ends with huge effort in No. 3 Tar Heels’ win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina got the huge effort from Harrison Ingram that it needed in the latest rivalry matchup with Duke. The 6-foot-7 transfer from Stanford had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four steals to lead the third-ranked Tar Heels past the seventh-ranked Blue Devils 93-84 on Saturday night. Ingram’s night included hitting five 3-pointers. And he came through with a critical dive-on-the-floor rebound that extended a possession that ultimately ended with a big second-half 3-pointer. Ingram says he was focused on playing with energy after a bad offensive performance in UNC’s loss at Georgia Tech on Tuesday.

