Ingebrigtsen smashes 2,000-meter world record at Brussels Diamond League meet

BRUSSELS (AP) — Olympic 1,500-meter champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen has smashed a 24-year-old world record in the rarely run 2,000 meters by more than a second. The Norwegian finished in 4 minutes, 43.13 seconds at a Diamond League meet in Brussels. Making his first appearance since last month’s world championships, the 22-year-old Norwegian improved the previous mark of 4:44.79 set in 1999 by Moroccan great Hicham El Guerrouj. The 2,000 is not part of the Olympics Games program. Jamaica sprint ace Shericka Jackson failed in her attempt at the women’s 200 world record set 35 years ago by Florence Griffith-Joyner. Jackson clocked 21.48. Griffith-Joyner’s mark of 21.34 was set at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

