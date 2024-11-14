Infielder Kevin Newman and Los Angeles Angels reach $2.75 million, one-year deal

Infielder Kevin Newman and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $2.75 million, one-year contract. Newman gets a $2.5 million salary next season, and the deal includes a $2.5 million club option for 2026 with a $250,000 buyout. A 31-year-old veteran of seven major league seasons, Newman hit .278 with three homers, 28 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 111 games for Arizona last season. He played 55 games at shortstop, 44 at second, 10 at first, six at third and one in left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.