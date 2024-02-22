Infielder Gio Urshela and the Detroit Tigers agree to $1.5 million, 1-year contract

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Infielder Gio Urshela and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract, a move that figures to create competition at third base with Zach McKinstry, Matt Vierling and Andy Ibañez. Urshela can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $100,000 each for 500 and each additional 30 through 620. The 32-year-old Colombian hit .299 with two homers and 24 RBIs in 62 games last season for the Los Angeles Angels, who acquired him from Minnesota. Urshela broke his left pelvis last June 15 when he fell awkwardly at first base while trying to beat out a grounder.

