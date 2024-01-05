Infielder Diego Castillo claimed by New York Mets off waivers from Arizona Diamondbacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Diego Castillo was claimed by the New York Mets off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 26-year-old appeared in one big league game last year, flying out as a pinch hitter on July 31. He hit .313 with 33 doubles, three homers, 72 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 124 games at Triple-A Reno. Castillo made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2022, when he batted .206 with 11 homers and 19 RBIs in 96 games. Castillo was designated for assignment on Dec. 22 to open a roster spot when the Diamondbacks re-signed outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.