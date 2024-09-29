INEOS Britannia and Luna Rossa take victories to stay tied in America’s Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Britain’s INEOS Britannia and Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli have split race victories to remain tied in the America’s Cup challenger final. Britannia took the win in the first race of the day before Luna Rossa triumphed in the second, leaving the first-to-seven series even at 2-2. The first race went to Britannia after Luna Rossa was disqualified for needing to bring outside crew onboard to change a broken mainsail skin batten. Racing was delayed for the second race as the wind limit kept being exceeded. The winner will lift the Louis Vuitton Cup and try to topple defending champion Team Emirates New Zealand for the America’s Cup next month.

