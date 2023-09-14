Indy’s Steichen gets crash course in combining veteran moves with learning lessons as new head coach

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen gestures during the second half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — First-time head coach Shane Steichen already is making some veteran moves. He blames himself for the loss in Week 1. He wants to see the Indianapolis Colts become more efficient on third and fourth downs. Heck, he’s even savvy enough to keep injury updates boring. But if last week’s loss showed the guy seemingly perfectly suited to excel at his dream job it’s this: There’s still a lot to learn and even more to perfect.

