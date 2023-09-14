Indy’s Steichen gets crash course in combining veteran moves with learning lessons as new head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — First-time head coach Shane Steichen already is making some veteran moves. He blames himself for the loss in Week 1. He wants to see the Indianapolis Colts become more efficient on third and fourth downs. Heck, he’s even savvy enough to keep injury updates boring. But if last week’s loss showed the guy seemingly perfectly suited to excel at his dream job it’s this: There’s still a lot to learn and even more to perfect.

