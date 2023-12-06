Indy’s Al-Quadin Muhammad gets 6-game suspension for performance-enhancing substance violation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy. The league says he must sit out the final five regular-season games. He would also miss either the first game of next season of Indy’s first playoff game — if the Colts make the postseason. He has spent this season on the Colts practice squad and has not appeared in a game. Muhammad is in his second stint with Indy. The news comes as run-stuffing defensive tackle Grover Stewart returns from a six-game suspension for the same violation.

