IndyCar’s Dixon still upset with O’Ward about race day crash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar drivers Scott Dixon and Pato O’Ward are not yet on speaking terms. Four days after they tangled in Long Beach, they arrived for an Indianapolis 500 test session without talking to each other. The dispute began after O’Ward dove inside Dixon heading into the eighth turn at Long Beach. When their tires touched, Dixon went nose first into the tire barrier and wound up dropping out of the race 17 laps later. Dixon contends it’s a move O’Ward shouldn’t have made. O’Ward calls it racing.

