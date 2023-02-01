IndyCar’s Conor Daly open to last-minute Daytona 500 ride

IndyCar driver Conor Daly says he would take an offer to enter the Daytona 500 later this month even in a last-minute effort. Helio Castroneves said last week that he had ruled out attempting to qualify for the Feb. 19 NASCAR opener because there wasn’t enough time to properly prepare. That opened an opportunity for Daly to talk to Floyd Mayweather’s race team about the Daytona 500. Daly made his Cup Series debut driving for Mayweather’s team last October on the hybrid road course/oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

