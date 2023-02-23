IndyCar to use sustainable tires made from desert shrub

By JENNA FRYER The Associated Press
FILE - Tires made from natural rubber derived from a desert shrub, sit on a cart before the pit stop contest ahead of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. Bridgestone Americas said Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, it has used the offseason to incorporate more sustainable and bio-circular materials into its tires this season, which has made it possible for Firestone to provide tires made with rubber derived from the guayule desert shrub at all five street circuits of the 17-race IndyCar season. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

In IndyCar’s effort toward environmental sustainability, one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers will rely on a desert shrub to produce a new source of natural rubber for its tires. Bridgestone Americas says it has made offseason advancements to incorporate more sustainable and bio-circular materials into its tires. It has created a Firestone tire made with rubber derived from the guayule desert shrub at all five street circuits of the 17-race IndyCar season, starting with next week’s season-opening race. Bridgestone last year advanced an additional $42 million to establish commercial operations for planting and harvesting the rubber-rich guayule shrub.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.