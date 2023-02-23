IndyCar to use sustainable tires made from desert shrub

In IndyCar’s effort toward environmental sustainability, one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers will rely on a desert shrub to produce a new source of natural rubber for its tires. Bridgestone Americas says it has made offseason advancements to incorporate more sustainable and bio-circular materials into its tires. It has created a Firestone tire made with rubber derived from the guayule desert shrub at all five street circuits of the 17-race IndyCar season, starting with next week’s season-opening race. Bridgestone last year advanced an additional $42 million to establish commercial operations for planting and harvesting the rubber-rich guayule shrub.

