IndyCar steps outside the box with $1 million exhibition race at members-only Thermal Club

By JENNA FRYER The Associated Press
Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden, of the United States, leads coming out of Turn 12 during the IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg auto race, Sunday March 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Carlson]

THERMAL, Calif. (AP) — At least IndyCar is trying something new, which is the key takeaway from this weekend’s $1 million exhibition at the private Thermal Club in the California desert. The made-for-TV event is an all-star race of sorts, with a unique format that includes heat races and a main event for the fastest 12 in the 27-car field. The Sunday race itself is 20 laps split into two 10-lap segments. It will be run in front of limited spectators as the Thermal Club is a private course with only 180 members.

