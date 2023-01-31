IndyCar preseason begins without Lights winner Lundqvist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — IndyCar begins preseason testing this week without its reigning champion from the ladder system. Linus Lundqvist won five races last season in Indy Lights to win the title and the $500,000 bonus that’s meant to be spent on a promotion to IndyCar. But the 23-year-old Swedish driver was unable to stretch the money into a meaningful seat and the open rides instead went to four other rookies. Two of the rookies hired ahead of Lundqvist finished lower than him in the Lights standings, and two have not even raced in the series before.

