IndyCar moves season finale from downtown streets to Nashville Superspeedway amid NFL construction

IndyCar will move its September season-ending championship finale from the downtown streets of Nashville to the superspeedway in Lebanon because of construction surrounding the Tennessee Titans’ new stadium. Big Machine Label Group chairman and founder Scott Borchetta says he is now overseeing the IndyCar race, which in its fourth running was made the Sept. 15 season finale. The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has raced down lower Broadway and used the Korean Vets Memorial Bridge as part of the tricky track layout.

