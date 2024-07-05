IndyCar issues 6-position grid penalties to 3 drivers for teams’ use of unapproved engines

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar has issued six-position starting grid penalties to drivers Felix Rosenqvist, Marcus Armstrong and Pietro Fittipaldi ahead of Sunday’s Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for their teams’ unapproved engine changes during last month’s test at Iowa Speedway.

The race will mark IndyCar’s long-awaited introduction of a hybrid engine for cars in its top series. A release on Friday stated the teams violated Rule 16.1.2.3.2, where use of a fifth or additional engine is considered an unapproved change-out and cannot earn manufacturer points. A full-season entrant can earn engine points for a fifth engine only if they have completed mileage with its first four engines. The road and street course penalty is six positions and nine for oval events.

Qualifying is Saturday for Sunday’s 80-lap race over the 2.258-mile course in Lexington, Ohio.

Rosenqvist drives for Meyer Shank Racing and stands 10th in points. Armstrong, of Chip Ganassi Racing, is 15th while Fittipaldi is 19th with Rahal Letterman Lanigan.

