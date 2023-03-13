IndyCar driver Harvey not yet cleared to race after wreck

IndyCar driver Jack Harvey has not been cleared to race following a hard wreck in the open-wheel series’ season opener in Florida. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing said Monday that Juri Vips was testing for Harvey at Barber Motorsports Park. Harvey missed an IndyCar race last season with a concussion. Harvey was taken to a hospital earlier this month following his involvement in the crash on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg. Harvey will be evaluated again before IndyCar’s next race April 2 at Texas Motor Speedway.

