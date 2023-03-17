IndyCar clears Jack Harvey to race again at Texas

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar has cleared driver Jack Harvey to return to competition following his crash in the season-opening race. Harvey was briefly evaluated at a Florida hospital following a multi-car crash in the March 5 race on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg. Kyle Kirkwood launched airborne over the top of Harvey’s car in the crash. Rahal Letterman Lanigan said Harvey will race on the oval April 2 at Texas Motor Speedway. The British driver missed the Texas race last year with a concussion diagnosed ahead of the race from a crash earlier in the weekend.

