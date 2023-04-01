IndyCar action picks up on, off track 1 month into season

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — IndyCar champion Will Power has a new contract with Team Penske, and reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson wants an extended deal from Chip Ganassi. Colton Herta split with his race strategist as Andretti Autosport moved Bryan Herta to second-year driver Kyle Kirkwood. Callum Ilott is frustrated by only a minimal offseason increase in speed from his small IndyCar team, which could jump-start talks between the young British racer and larger organizations. Sunday is the second race of the IndyCar season.

