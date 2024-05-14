Indy 500: When it starts, how to watch, betting odds for ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’

The countdown is on for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500. What is known as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will take place this year on May 26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Josef Newgarden is the defending champion after a controversial finish a year ago. NASCAR star Kyle Larson will be making his Indy 500 debut, then flying to North Carolina the same night to race in the Cup Series race there. Helio Castroneves will be trying for a record-setting fifth win. Two-time series champion Alex Palou is the betting favorite to win his first Indianapolis 500.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.