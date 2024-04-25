Indonesia and Japan advance at U23 Asian Cup. South Korea out of contention for Paris Olympics

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — South Korea will miss the men’s soccer tournament at the Olympics for the first time since 1984 after losing a penalty shootout to Indonesia at the Under-23 Asian Cup quarterfinals. The top three teams will qualify for the Paris Games, and Indonesia reached the last four by winning the shootout 11-10 after the score remained tied 2-2 through extra time. Earlier, Japan knocked out host Qatar 4-2 after extra time to stay on course for an eighth straight Olympic appearance. On Friday, defending champion Saudi Arabia faces Uzbekistan, while Iraq meets Vietnam. The team that finishes fourth will face Guinea in May with a place in Paris at stake.

