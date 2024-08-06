India’s Vinesh Phogat stuns Olympic 50KG wrestling champion Susaki in Paris Games opener

PARIS (AP) — India’s Vinesh Phogat has upset Japan’s Yui Susaki with a late takedown to claim a 3-2 decision in their 50-kilogram wrestling opener at the Paris Olympics. Top-seeded Susaki is a four-time world champion who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago without conceding a point. Phogat tore an anterior cruciate ligament during her Olympic quarterfinal in 2016 and left on a stretcher. She had never placed higher than ninth at the Olympics or third at a world championship event. She won her next two matches to reach the final, becoming the first Indian woman to do so.

