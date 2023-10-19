India’s Pandya hobbles off with suspected ankle injury in Cricket World Cup game against Bangladesh

PUNE, India (AP) — India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has hobbled off the field with a suspected ankle injury in the Cricket World Cup game against Bangladesh in Pune. Pandya was bowling the ninth over of the innings when he tried to stop a straight drive by Litton Das, twisting his left ankle and tumbling over. He got up and tried walking but fell back to the ground as the Indian medical team rushed in. He got up again and tried a practice run-up before consulting with skipper Rohit Sharma and walking off. Pandya is a key member of India’s team as the host nation attempts to win the competition for a third time.

