India’s Pandya hobbles off with suspected ankle injury in Cricket World Cup game against Bangladesh

By The Associated Press
India's Hardik Pandya grimace in pain as he lies on the ground after sustaining an injury during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Bangladesh in Pune, India, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rafiq Maqbool]

PUNE, India (AP) — India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has hobbled off the field with a suspected ankle injury in the Cricket World Cup game against Bangladesh in Pune. Pandya was bowling the ninth over of the innings when he tried to stop a straight drive by Litton Das, twisting his left ankle and tumbling over. He got up and tried walking but fell back to the ground as the Indian medical team rushed in. He got up again and tried a practice run-up before consulting with skipper Rohit Sharma and walking off. Pandya is a key member of India’s team as the host nation attempts to win the competition for a third time.

