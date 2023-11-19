India’s King Kohli adds 54 to record for most runs in a single World Cup in final against Australia

AHMEDEBAD, India (AP) — India batting star Virat Kohli has extended his record run tally at a Cricket World Cup to 765 from 11 games. It is the most runs scored by a batter in a single World Cup, with Kohli bettering yet another Sachin Tendulkar record. India great Tendulkar had scored 673 runs in 11 matches at the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. King Kohli, as he’s sometimes known, had already crossed that tally in the first semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai, where India won by 70 runs. But his efforts went in vain as Travis Head’s 137 later helped Australia beat India by six wickets to win its sixth World Cup. Kohli was named player of the tournament.

