India’s Hardik Pandya ruled out of Cricket World Cup. Pacer Prasidh Krishna named as replacement

NEW DELHI (AP) — India all-rounder and vice-captain Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the Cricket World Cup in a blow to the so-far unbeaten host’s campaign for a third title. The 30-year-old suffered a left ankle injury in India’s seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Pune last month and was in a fight to regain fitness ahead of the tournament’s knockout stages. Since then, he has missed games against New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka as India continued its winning spree, going unbeaten in the tournament across its seven games. Pacer Prasidh Krishna has been brought in as replacement ahead of India’s next match against South Africa on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.