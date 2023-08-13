India’s fightback in Florida comes to an end as West Indies wins Twenty20 cricket series 3-2

By The Associated Press
Players of West Indies celebrate with the trophy after beating India in the fifth and last T20 cricket match at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Fla, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ramon Espinosa]

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — West Indies has ended India’s fightback in Florida and won their five-match Twenty20 cricket series 3-2 after an eight-wicket victory with 12 balls left. India, which lost the first two games of the series in the Caribbean, chose to bat first in the fifth T20 and scored 165-9 at Central Broward Stadium. In reply West Indies reached 171-2 in 18 overs with both innings interrupted by bad weather. West Indies opener Brandon King propelled the successful chase from the start. His 55-ball 85 not out included six sixes and five fours. King shared a 107-run stand with Nicholas Pooran (47) for the second wicket.

