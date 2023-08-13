India’s fightback in Florida comes to an end as West Indies wins Twenty20 cricket series 3-2

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — West Indies has ended India’s fightback in Florida and won their five-match Twenty20 cricket series 3-2 after an eight-wicket victory with 12 balls left. India, which lost the first two games of the series in the Caribbean, chose to bat first in the fifth T20 and scored 165-9 at Central Broward Stadium. In reply West Indies reached 171-2 in 18 overs with both innings interrupted by bad weather. West Indies opener Brandon King propelled the successful chase from the start. His 55-ball 85 not out included six sixes and five fours. King shared a 107-run stand with Nicholas Pooran (47) for the second wicket.

