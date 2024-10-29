Indiana’s 8-0 start just one piece of the puzzle the Big Ten needs to work with TV matchups

Indiana has made only two network television appearances in the first season of the Big Ten’s media deal with Fox, NBC and CBS. The Hoosiers, though, should receive more national recognition with two upcoming games. Indiana’s first 8-0 start since 1967 is one of many pieces the conference and the networks must work with when determining what matchups to put into the top spots. Fox has the early afternoon window, while CBS airs at 3:30 p.m. ET and NBC has the prime-time package. It is the first time a conference has had a weekly package with three broadcast networks.

