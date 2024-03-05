Indianapolis Colts place non-exclusive franchise tag on WR Michael Pittman Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on starting receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The move was announced less than an hour before Tuesday’s deadline and comes less than a week after Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Pittman would be on the team’s roster next fall. Under the tag, Pittman can negotiate with other teams and if he reaches an agreement, the Colts could match it. If Indy was to decline the offer, it would receive two first-round draft picks from Pittman’s new team. Last season, he became the fourth player in franchise history to catch 100 passes in a single season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.