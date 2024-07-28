Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay makes 1st trip to training camp since his December fall

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made his first training camp trip Sunday, marking his first sideline appearance since falling at his home last fall. Irsay has been rehabilitating from right shoulder and left leg injuries after police officers from Carmel, Indiana, a northern suburb of Indianapolis, wrote that they found Irsay breathing but unresponsive and with a bluish skin tone on Dec. 8. Irsay told reporters he is feeling better and hopes to make a full recovery as he sat in a golf cart during Indy’s late-afternoon practice.

