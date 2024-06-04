Indianapolis Colts lose safety Daniel Scott to 2nd straight season-ending injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts safety Daniel Scott will have to wait another year to make his NFL debut after tearing his Achilles tendon in offseason workouts. Coach Shane Steichen made the announcement before Indy began the first of three days of minicamp workouts. The Colts drafted Scott out of California in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. But he missed all of last season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during offseason workouts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.