Indianapolis Colts lose safety Daniel Scott to 2nd straight season-ending injury

By The Associated Press
FILE - Indianapolis Colts Daniel Scott walks to the field during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Scott must wait another year to make his NFL debut. Coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday, June 4, 2024, the former California player will miss his second straight season with another injury suffered during the team's offseason workouts. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts safety Daniel Scott will have to wait another year to make his NFL debut after tearing his Achilles tendon in offseason workouts. Coach Shane Steichen made the announcement before Indy began the first of three days of minicamp workouts. The Colts drafted Scott out of California in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. But he missed all of last season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during offseason workouts.

